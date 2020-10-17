Chennai reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, TN’s active tally at 40,959

The state also reported 57 deaths and 5,245 recoveries.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu reported 4,389 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 40,959. The state also reported 57 deaths as per the bulletin by the Health Ministry on Friday. Of the 4,389 new patients, Chennai accounted for 1,140 cases while Coimbatore had 387 new COVID-19 cases.

Fifty-seven persons lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday, of which six did not have any comorbidities. This included a 25-year-old woman who was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on October 13. She was admitted to a private hospital in Erode on October 14 and lost her life due to breathlessness on October 15.

A total of 91,245 samples belonging to 89,497 persons were tested by the labs in a single day across the state. More than 85.19 lakh persons have been tested in Tamil Nadu as of Friday of which over 6.79 lakh persons have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Chennai currently has 13,289 persons being treated at hospitals and at home for COVID-19, and Coimbatore has 3,902 persons currently in treatment. Chengalpattu reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 with 1,936 persons currently receiving treatment for the disease at hospitals and homes. Salem district reported 244 new COVID-19 cases and as of Friday, 2,189 patients being treated.

Till Friday, over 6.27 lakh persons have recovered, and 5,245 persons were declared to have recovered on Friday. The state has also reported 10,529 deaths in total, of which 3,488 were reported from Chennai and 618 from Chengalpattu districts. Thiruvallur district reported 598 deaths and 512 patients reportedly died of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district as of Friday.