Chennai reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu's daily tally at 6,426

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting with District Collectors on Wednesday to discuss relaxation of the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 6,426 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease in the state to 57,490. Of the 6,426 new cases, around 37% came from Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

According to the daily medical bulletin issued by the state government, 5,927 patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of patients recovered from the infection in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,72,883.

Chennai reported 1,117 new cases (12,735 active cases) and Chengalpattu reported 540 new cases (3,699 active cases) of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Tiruvallur reported 382 new cases on Wednesday, taking the districtâ€™s tally of active cases to 4,086. Kancheepuram recorded 373 new cases with a total of 3,196 patients undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in the district.

Other than these four districts, Tirunelveli reported 382 new COVID-19 cases, Virudhunagar reported 370 new cases and Thoothukudi district recorded 316 new cases on Wednesday. Coimbatore (289), Madurai (225) and Kanyakumari (202) districts reported over 200 new cases on Wednesday.

Across the state, 60,794 samples belonging to 58,818 persons were tested on Wednesday. The total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu as of Wednesday is over 25.36 lakh.

Eighty two deaths were recorded in the bulletin, taking the total COVID-19 death toll in Tamil Nadu to 3,741. Of the 82 deaths, 28 persons died in private hospitals while 54 persons died in government healthcare facilities. Seven patients whose deaths were reported on Wednesday did not have any comorbidities when they were admitted to the hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday held a meeting with higher officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department and District Collectors to discuss the relaxation of lockdown norms across the state. The rules currently in place will come to an end on July 31, 2020.