Chennai records highest single-day rainfall in October since 2014

Several parts of the city were inundated due to heavy rains, signalling the arrival of the northeast monsoon.

news Rains

Chennai witnessed heavy thunder storms and rains in the early hours of Thursday, with the northeast monsoon arriving in the region. The city is expected to receive intermittent rainfall for the next 24 hours, according to weather forecasts.

This is the largest amount of single-day rainfall that Chennai has received in October since 2014. On October 18, 2014, Chennai recorded 161.9 mm in a single day.

On Thursday Nungambakkam received 133.4 mm of rain till 8.30 in the morning, while Meenambakkam, where the Chennai International Airport is located, received 53.8 mm. Meanwhile, areas such as Mylapore recorded 178 mm of rainfall and the Redhills area recorded 128 mm of rainfall.

Unlike most other states which are dependent on southwest monsoons, Tamil Nadu receives nearly 48% (438 mm), and Chennai nearly 63% (867.4 mm) of its annual rainfall from the northeast monsoons.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over certain areas of Chennai city for the next 48 hours.

Several parts of Chennai city, such as Vyasarpadi, Egmore, Palavakkam, Kilpauk, Parrys, MMDA colony and Thiruvanmyur experienced water logging. The scenario was no different in Mount Road, where pounding rain flooded the area with knee-length water.

The Marina Beach area also recorded water logging and stagnation. The area recorded 178 mm of rainfall, according to weather experts.

An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said, “The intensity of the rains was high, so the waterlogging is normal. The waterlogging will subside in the next two hours.”

Apart from Chennai, other districts such as Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar also received considerable rainfall. Surankudi in Thoothukudi received 106 mm, while Rameshwaram in Ramanathapuram received 102 mm, and Virudhunagar 30 mm of rain.