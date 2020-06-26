Chennai records 1965 new COVID-19 cases, city has 20136 active patients

The state meanwhile saw yet another spike with 3,645 cases reported on June 26.

Chennai has recorded an additional 1,956 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the city's total number of cases so far to almost 50,000. These numbers arose after over 33,000 samples were tested for the virus.



The state meanwhile saw yet another spike with 3,645 cases reported on June 26. This has increased the total number of cases to 74,622 and the total number of active cases to 32,305. Neighbouring districts too saw a surge in cases with Chengalpattu reporting 232 cases, Thiruvallur reporting 177, Vellore reporting 148 and Kancheepuram 90.



Worryingly Madurai reported more cases than Thiruvallur, with 190 samples testing positive. The district is also under lockdown.



Meanwhile a total of 46 deaths, 26 from government hospitals and 15 in private hospitals. Only 2 of these cases were of people with no comorbidities.



This included a 60-year-old female from Chennai who was admitted to the Stanley government medical college and hospital on June 22. She died on June 24 due to respiratory failure, bronchopneumonia and coronavirus infection.



The second person was a 54-year-old male from Chennai who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. His results came on the day he died and the reasons include cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID Pneumonia.