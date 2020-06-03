Chennai records 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu crosses 25,000 cases

The medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that 14,101 samples were tested on Wednesday. However, it did not mention the number of persons tested.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Chennai reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, even as the state has been reporting 1,000-plus cases over the past three days. This raises the total number of cases in the city to 17,598. Tamil Nadu recorded 1,286 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The new cases in the state capital were local ones.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has 11,345 active cases and 14,316 people have recovered upon treatment.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,244 indigenous cases and 42 imported cases on Wednesday. Among the 42 imported cases, 15 people have arrived from foreign countriesâ€” two from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 13 from Dubai. Four persons who tested positive returned to Tamil Nadu through domestic flightâ€” three from Gujarat and one from Karnataka. 23 passengers who tested positive returned to Tamil Nadu by road and train: five from Delhi, two from Karnataka and 16 from Maharashtra.

The medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that 14,101 samples were tested on Wednesday. However, it did not mention the number of persons tested.

Of the people who tested positive for coronavirus, 787 were men, 498 were women and one transgender person. Around 610 people were discharged following recovery on Wednesday. 11 people succumbed to the disease.

Among the 11 deaths reported on Wednesday, nine patients had comorbidities while two persons without comorbid conditions succumbed to the coronavirus. A 66-year-old man from Chennai admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) died on June 3 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 Pneumonia and Type I Respiratory failure. A 47-year-old man from Chennai admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on May 31 died of COVID-19 and respiratory failure on June 1. The two men did not have comorbidities, as per the stateâ€™s medical bulletin.

On the day Chennai recorded 1,012 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 61 cases, Tiruvallur recorded 58 cases, Kancheepuram recorded 19 cases, Thoothukudi recorded 17 cases, Tiruvannamalai recorded 16 cases, Madurai recorded seven cases, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli recorded six cases each, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Ranipet districts recorded five cases each, Coimbatore, Tirupattur and Villupuram recorded 4 cases each, Kallakurichi and Thenkasi recorded three cases, Tiruvarur recorded two cases, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Karur, Nagapattinam, Salem, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts recorded one cases each.