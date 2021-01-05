Chennai rains: Shutters of Chembarambakkam reservoir opened

The shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir were opened following heavy rains in Chennai since the morning of Tuesday, January 5. The shutters of the reservoir, located 25 kilometres from Chennai, was opened at 2 pm on Tuesday. As the water level in the reservoir reached 23 feet at 8 am on Tuesday, 500 cusecs of water were released from 2 pm onwards in order to maintain the water level. The full reservoir level of the Chembarambakkam lake is 24 feet.

On Tuesday, Chennai city recorded 6 cm of rainfall, which was much more than the expected 3.7 cm. According to rainfall forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the next 24 hours is expected to be cloudy with light to moderate rains.

Localised flooding in the bridges and roads is expected, which might increase travel time for commuters in the city. The roads will be slippery in most areas of Chennai. Besides this, widespread rains will be recorded on January 5 and 6 across Tamil Nadu with a few districts expected to receive heavy showers.

According to the IMD forecast, on Tuesday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On Wednesday, January 6, heavy rains are predicted at isolated places over Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 9, Saturday, heavy rainfall is forecast in the south of Tamil Nadu.

As on Tuesday morning, the areas of Taramani, Kelambakkam, Kolapakkam and Tindivanam received 5 cm of rain, while Ambattur, Mahabalipuram, Tamaraipakkam, Cheyyur, Red Hills area received 3 cms of rain.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram over the next two to three hours, according to IMDâ€™s forecast.