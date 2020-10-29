Motorists were put to suffer due to the waterlogging as a result of high-intensity rain that continued to lash overnight in Chennai.

Rain water flooding Wall Tax Road
Bharathi SP

Several parts of Chennai have reported waterlogging after the city recorded an average rainfall of 97.27 mm on Thursday. This, according to weather blogger Pradeep John, is the highest rainfall recorded since November 2017. As a result, many arterial roads of the city including Wall Tax Road, Chennai Central and Anna Salai witnessed people wading through water. Several motorists saw vehicles getting submerged while passing the flooded streets.

Areas including Vyasarpadi, Egmore, Palavakkam, Parrys, Kilpauk, MMDA Colony, Thiruvanmiyur witnessed waterlogging. A motorist from Vyasarpadi posted a video on social media alleging that the efforts of the Chennai Corporation to mitigate floods were inadequate. 

The video recorded at 7.30 am on Thursday morning showed him in knee-length water along with his two-wheeler. Wading through the water, he said that the government should act to avoid water inundation in industrial areas.

 

 

Another video from Wall Tax Road showed submerged pavements and motorists wading through the road as waves of water were seen on the streets. 

The scenario was no different in Mount Road where pounding rain flooded the area with knee-length water.

The Marina beach also witnessed water stagnation.

 

 

The heavy rains that started lashing Chennai from midnight continued till early morning with high intensity. The Regional Meteorological Department said that the rains will continue for a few hours in Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chennai (KTC) regions.

Weather blogger Pradeep John predicted that Chennai will continue to witness rain till evening. Data of rainfall recorded in Chennai till 6 am on Thursday shows that Nungambakkam recorded 127 mm, Ambattur recorded 90 mm, Parrys recorded 94mm, Tondairpet recorded 67 mm, Alandur recorded 79 mm, Red Hills recorded 128 mm and DGP Office (Marina) recorded the highest at 178 mm.

Pradeep John said that the intensity of rains was high and the cities could not have handled them.

 

 

An official from Greater Chennai Corporation said, “The intensity of the rains was high, so the waterlogging is normal. The waterlogging will subside in the next two hours.”

Chennai Corporation number for rain-related emergencies:
 
Landline: 044 2538 4530, 044 2538 4540  
 
Helpline:1913 

