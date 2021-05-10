Chennai police set up 24-hour help desk to address lockdown doubts

The help desk will be able to answer queries with regard to e-registration, movement of oxygen cylinders, as well as provide assistance to senior citizens, among others.

In an attempt to help Chennai residents with their queries concerning the lockdown restrictions, the cityâ€™s police have set up a 24-hour help desk. The help desk will run for 14 days starting May 10, Monday.

According to a press release by the police, the help desk is aimed at addressing all doubts regarding the COVID-19 lockdown that is in force in Tamil Nadu. The state government ordered a full lockdown in the state with effect from May 10 to May 24 in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases. The help desk will aid in issuing clarity to residents regarding e-registration, assistance to senior citizens and single women staying alone, movement of oxygen cylinders and tankers, movement of essential commodities, guidance for the purchase of Remdesivir, etc. The desk will function throughout the day under the control of an Assistant Commissioner and a team of police personnel, the release added.

A complete lockdown will be in force in Tamil Nadu till 4 am on May 24. During this lockdown, all public transport is suspended and private vehicles will not be allowed to ply except in cases of emergencies. Cab and auto services are also prohibited while shops that sell groceries and vegetables and other essential foods will be allowed to function till noon. Only takeaway services will be allowed in restaurants and delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato are allowed to function only during specific time slots.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 28,897 new cases of COVID-19 and 236 deaths. The number of persons currently being treated for COVID-19 including those in home isolation is 1,44,547. The state tested 1,53,790 samples on Sunday while 23,515 persons were discharged in the state on Sunday. Chennai also reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and accounted for 56 deaths. Coimbatore reported over 2,500 new cases while Chengalpattu reported over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.