Chennai police seize 7413 vehicles in 24 hours from people violating lockdown

As the lockdown has been tightened in Chennai, the police have also filed hundreds of cases.

As many as 8,105 cases have been slapped and 7,413 vehicles have been seized within 24 hours for violating the complete lockdown order by travelling in Chennai without the required E-passes.

According to the press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Police have slapped 8,105 cases and seized 7,413 vehicles used for travelling in the city. Around 6,926 two-wheelers, 215 autos and 272 light weight vehicles have been seized within the 24 hours duration. Cases were booked against people for violating the orders by travelling without E-passes in the 24 hours between 6 am of June 22 to 6 am of June 23.

From the time the lockdown came into effect, many checkpoints have been created by the Chennai police at various places to keep a check on the movement of vehicles. The police officers are also patrolling the city in two-wheelers and police vehicles to restrict the movement of people thereby controlling the spread of coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu government on June 15 announced a complete lockdown in Chennai and neighboring areas of three other districts. The lockdown also means that Section 144 (Joining unlawful assembly) has been imposed in Chennai and the curfew restricts assembly of more than four or five people.

The Tamil Nadu government has only permitted the movement of people for medical emergencies and for purchasing essentials. The government during the stricter 12-day lockdown even informed the public that they should not use vehicles for purchasing essentials and they should buy them from within a 2 km vicinity.

The government announced the 12-day lockdown as cases were increasing in the city.

As of June 23, Tamil Nadu has a total of 64,603 cases, of which 28,428 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 35,339 people have recovered following treatment. Chennai has recorded 1,380 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the city to 18,889.