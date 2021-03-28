Chennai police book A Raja for derogatory remarks on CM Edappadi

C Thirumaran of AIADMK filed a complaint with the Election Commission on March 27, asking the CEO to take strict action

DMK leader A Raja came under severe flack for his derogatory comments made against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The leader has now been booked by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police under three sections that include 294 (b) (causing nuisance in public places), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Saturday, A Raja who was campaigning for Thousand Lights Assembly constituency candidate N Ezhilan, compared DMK’s Chief Minister face MK Stalin with AIADMK’s Chief Minister face Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). In politics, he claimed, Stalin was a baby born out of a rightful relationship, whereas EPS was a premature baby out of an illicit affair. In another instance, he had said EPS was worth a rupee less than Stalin’s slipper. These comments drew severe criticism from many and a complaint was filed by the AIADMK with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In the complaint, C Thirumaran, State Joint Secretary of the Advocate Wing of AIADMK requested the CEO to take immediate and stringent action against A Raja and to register a case against him under the provisions of electoral offences and under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. He also further requested that they take immediate action to bar Raja from further election campaigns.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK’s present General Secretary, O Panneerselvam, too condemned the DMK leader for his comments. “As someone who represents people, he/she should behave courteously and decency in politics. One should think of how they are in their personal lives first,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, protests and demonstrations have broken out in parts of the state against A Raja for his derogatory speech. Huge crowds consisting mainly of AIADMK party women gathered in Karur, raising slogans against A Raja.

In Palaniswami’s constituency Edappadi, angry AIADMK cadres burned Raja’s effigy and expressed their condemnation.