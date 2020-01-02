Chennai likely to receive more rains in January: Met Department

Weather

The monsoon has reportedly extended and the weather condition will be conducive to rain.

The city of Chennai is likely to receive more rains in the month of January, than is normally seen, according to both the Meteorological Department and private weather bloggers. On Wednesday, January one, alone, Chennai received 1.78 cm of rain and the suburbs got 2.83 cm of rain, as per ToI.

According to the Met Department, the skies will remain cloudy and the city will witness light to moderate rains. The monsoon has reportedly extended and the weather condition will be conducive to rain. On Wednesday morning, Chennai saw a quick but intense spell of rain and then drizzles through the rest of the day.

Private weather blogger Pradeep John, commonly known as the Tamil Nadu weatherman who posted an update on the first day of the new year said, "Gone through the hourly and daily rainfall on 1st January for Chennai. Today seems to be the wettest New year day in last 30 years for Chennai by very very far margin."

He went on to explain that a 'western disturbance' would have induced an upper air cyclonic circulation (UAC).

"You can see the UAC in gujarat, but it's not the place of action, slightly east at same time you can see entire east india right from Bihar to Tamil Nadu in the interaction zone with a north south trough and easterlies interaction," he wrote. "The interaction of easterlies with Westerly trough is clearly seen as it drags the easterlies up in latitude. Tomorrow too similar trend is seen for KTC and even delta will join the party on Friday/Saturday. January monthly normal of 26 mm and we have already got 40 mm in one day," he declared.

The weather predictions come as good news to residents of Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai had faced one of its worst summers in 2019 with the four lakes that supply water to the city going bone dry by June. Groundwater levels also hit a new low and water had to be brought in from Vellore district to quench the city's thirst.