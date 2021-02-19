While movie buffs mostly stayed at home and watched films on OTT platforms over the past few months, many of them have missed visiting the theatre and attending film festivals. Several large-scale film festivals across the globe opted to conduct the events virtually or in a hybrid fashion in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) pushed the event from last December to this February in view of the pandemic and will be conducting an on-ground event. The festival commenced on February 18.

The audience will have a wide array of content to choose from since CIFF is playing over 90 films coming in from 53 countries. The curators specifically focused on world cinema, Indian panorama, retrospective and country categories.