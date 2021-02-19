While movie buffs mostly stayed at home and watched films on OTT platforms over the past few months, many of them have missed visiting the theatre and attending film festivals. Several large-scale film festivals across the globe opted to conduct the events virtually or in a hybrid fashion in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) pushed the event from last December to this February in view of the pandemic and will be conducting an on-ground event. The festival commenced on February 18.
The audience will have a wide array of content to choose from since CIFF is playing over 90 films coming in from 53 countries. The curators specifically focused on world cinema, Indian panorama, retrospective and country categories.
CIFF has included 13 films under the Tamil films competition category. The films are Labour, Galtha, Soorarai P
The festival is being held by the Indo- Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with PVR, for eight days, from February 18 to 25. In addition to screening the movies, CIFF has also introduced masterclasses which will be conducted by industry experts. These will cover various subjects such as art direction, cinematography, editing, direction, costume design, acting and writing.
According to a Times of India report, VFX specialist Srinivas Mohan, who worked on Bahubali, CG artist Arul Murthy, who has worked on several of director Shankarâ€™s projects, editor Ruben, who has worked in films like Viswasam and Bigil, music director D Imman, actor and acting coach Kalairani, DOP Rathnavelu, costume designer Daksha Pillai and wildlife photographer Udayam Kalyana Sundaram are some of the experts who will be delivering masterclass sessions in the festival.
The organizers of the event have ensured that safety protocols are in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
