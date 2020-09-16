Chennai hospital helps a paralysed 31-year-old man from Malaysia to walk again

An expert panel of doctors at Kauvery Hospital successfully treated an extremely rare case of symptomatic spinal tuberculosis.

Product Healthcare

Doctors in Chennai have successfully saved the life of a 31-year-old man who was suffering from a rare double level (neck and lower back) symptomatic spinal tuberculosis. This condition is an extremely rare medical case which is only seen among six individuals in a population of one million.

Damodaran, faced a minor injury, in the late months of 2019, and complained of serious back pain while working. Upon consultation with doctors at Malaysia, the patient was prescribed medications for pain relief. However, the pain continued to persist and by April 2020, Damodaran could not find the strength to carry out his day-to-day activities and required assistance to move around. After further medical tests and evaluation, the patient was diagnosed with spinal tuberculosis which was affecting multiple levels of vertebrae and required surgery. But the COVID-19 healthcare regulations in Malaysia restricted Damodaran from getting his surgery done and he was asked to wait for a few months. After a while, the patient became completely paralysed and required support from his friends for his personal care and hygiene. Witnessing the deteriorating condition of the patient, his family arranged for an online consultation with Dr G Balamurali, Senior Consultant Spine Surgeon at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

During the tele-consultation, Dr G Balamurali looked at the scans and the patient’s condition and observed a rare vertebral bone collapse at two levels with severe compression of spinal cord at the junction of the neck and back.

Speaking about the case, Dr G Balamurali said, “Mr. Damodaran was suffering from excruciating pain which made it difficult for him to make even the slightest of movement. It was important for him to get the required surgery at the earliest, to avoid permanent paralysis of his limbs.”

Considering the urgency of the situation, the hospital management went forward and liaised with Indian and Malaysian consulates to arrange an early flight travel to the nearest airport for the patient with proper seating arrangements.

A meticulously planned effort between Kauvery Hospital and the respective Consulates made it possible for him to be transported to Chennai in 6 hours after landing at Trichy airport. The following day, all precautions for COVID-19 were taken and the patient was operated with an advanced navigation at two levels in the neck and lower back. After acute post-operative care, the patient was then transferred to HAMSA Spine and Brain Rehab Centre for 3 weeks.

He is now able to carry out his daily activities without any difficulty and has returned to Malaysia without any complications.

Speaking on the success of the case, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “The combined efforts taken by the respective consulates to transport the patient from Malaysia to India along with the expertise of the team of doctors at Kauvery Hospital has paved the way for successful treatment of a rare form of spinal tuberculosis. Would like to congratulate the team for their timely diagnosis and successful surgery that helped in saving the patient from permanent disability.”