Chennai to have temporary vaccination centres from Monday

Due to supply issues, Covaxin will be available for those awaiting their second shots.

In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to everyone, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced temporary vaccination camps across Chennai from Monday. Each zone of GCC will have one temporary vaccine camp as per the civic bodyâ€™s announcement.

According to GCC, these camps will have both Covishield and Covaxin shots for those willing to get vaccinated. However, due to supply issues, Covaxin shots will be available only to those who visit the camps for their second shots. The GCC also announced that Covaxin shots will be available on Monday in 63 other locations and released a zone-wise list with the details of the government healthcare facility and private healthcare facility that will have Covaxin shots on Monday. The full list can be accessed here. All the centres will also have Covishield for those who are awaiting second shots and for those who are visiting the centre for their first shot of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced vaccination camps from May 1 for those in the age group of 18-45 years for COVID-19 vaccines. As announced earlier by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 vaccines will be given free of cost to everyone eligible. Though everyone above the age of 18 years can register for the vaccines, priority will be given to construction workers, migrant labourers, teachers etc as per a state government announcement.

Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, reported 15,659 new COVID-19 cases across the state with 82 deaths. As of Sunday, 1,05,180 persons across Tamil Nadu are being treated for COVID-19, according to the state government data. Chennai reported 4,209 new cases of COVID-19 while Chengalpattu reported 1,242. Coimbatore reported 1,038 new cases and Thiruvallur district reported 885 new cases. The state also tested 1,26,298 samples on Sunday.