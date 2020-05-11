Chennai has 587 containment areas across 15 zones, expected to rise

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stand at 4,371.

Chennai reported 538 new COVID-19 cases on Monday evening, making the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stand at 4,371. As of Sunday, the city has 587 containment areas spread across its 15 zones. Just a day ago, on May 9, this number was 513. This number is expected to rise further as the cases have gone up.

From the data shared by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), zone five Royapuram has the most number of containment areas. This zone has the reported most COVID-19 cases too.

With 105 containment areas, Royapuram has 676 COVID-19 cases as of May 10. This is followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone six) in central Chennai with 95 containment zones.

Teynampet, zone nine, has 71 containment areas. This is an increase from the 62 containment areas it had just a day before on May 9. The number of containment areas in other zones are as follows.

Thiruvottiyur (zone one) - 29, Manali (zone two) - 12, Madhavaram (zone three) - 21, Tondiarpet (zone four) - 46, Ambattur (zone seven) - 41, Anna Nagar (zone eight) - 45, Kodambakkam (zone 10) - 22, Valasaravakkam (zone 11) - 51, Alandur (zone 12) - six, Adyar (zone 13) - 21, Perungudi (zone 14) - 12 and Sholinganallur (zone 15) - 10.

Chennai’s special zonal officer J Radhakrishnan, has said that there are only two wards in the entire city with over 300 cases each. During his press meet on Sunday, he said that about 179 of the 200 wards in the city had less then 30 COVID-19 cases each. “119 wards in the city have less than 10 cases and about 60 wards have between 11-30 cases,” he said.

Earlier, PN Sridhar, Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC), Central Chennai told TNM that ward 77 - Pulianthope neighbourhood in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - has the most number of COVID-19 cases in the city. As per the latest list of containment areas, a total of 16 containment areas have been listed under ward 77.