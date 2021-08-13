Chennai to get three more flyovers at estimated cost of Rs 335 crore :FM PTR

DMK announced flyover above Ganesapuram subway in 2009, followed by AIADMK initiated steps in January 2021, however the project did not take off.

news TN BUDGET

Finance and Human Resource Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Friday, August 13 while presenting the revised budget for 2021-22 announced that three flyovers will be constructed in Chennai -- one above Ganesapuram subway, second at the intersection of Konnur High Road – Strahans Road and third at South Usman road, all three projects at the estimated cost of Rs 335 crore.

As far as the flyover above Ganesapuram subway is concerned, the ruling DMK regime in 2006-2011 has first announced its construction. In 2009, addressing the demand for the construction of a flyover to ease the traffic, MK Stalin who then served as Local Administration Minister in 2006 said that 10 flyovers and bridges will be constructed to reduce the traffic in the city, including flyover at Ganesapuram subway.

As per TOI report in February 2009, Chennai Corporation said that the project is being delayed as Military Engineering Services; a central agency has acquired the land and is refusing to share for the construction of the flyover. Meanwhile, the TOI report added that the land acquisition worth Rs 16 crore is still awaiting clearance with the district revenue administration, however, the railway agreed to share land for flyover construction in 2009.

Meanwhile in January, 2021 during the AIADMK regime, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposed to construct a flyover above Ganesapuram subway in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. Following this GCC also studied the vehicular traffic in the area, however, the project did not take off.

Subsequently, the DMK regime has once again announced flyover construction above Ganesapuram subway.