Chennai to face power cuts on March 4, 5 and 6: Full list of areas

Power supply will be disrupted between 9 am and 2 pm, and until 4 pm in some areas, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The latest schedule put up on the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) website, shows that power supply will be disrupted in parts of Chennai on March 4, 5 and 6. Power will be disrupted between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in certain areas as follows.

On Thursday, March 4, parts of Perambur West will face power shutdown between 9 am and 2 pm. This includes Patel Road, Thulasingam Street, Meenakshi Street, Bharathi Road, Anandavelu Street, School Road, Subramani Road, Palani Andavar Koil Street, Rajabathar Street, Siruvallur Puram and Madhavaram High Road.

Parts of Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district too will face power cut on Thursday. Affected areas include Thiruporur, Kalavakkam, Kovalam, Hanumanthapuram, Sembakkam, Kelambakkam, Chenneri and Thiruvadisoolam.

On Friday, March 5, parts of Mogappair area will face power outages. This includes Golden Colony and Flats, TVS Colony, Padi Pudhu Nagar and Officers’ Colony.

According to a Times of India report, on March 5, Friday, power supply will be suspended in Kamachi Nagar, Housing Board, Durga Nagar and Thiruvalluvar Street in Kadaperi area in Tambaram. Radha Nagar Main Road, Shanthi Nagar, Kollanchavadi, Rajaji Street, Bharathi Street, Kattabomman Street and Cross streets, Elumalai Street, Hanumar Koil and Station Road in Radha Nagar area in Chromepet too will witness power outages on Friday.

On Saturday, March 6, parts of Tambaram will witness shutdown of power from 9 am to 4 pm. The areas include RMK Nagar, Venkat Nagar, Bharathi Avunue, Sharimila Nagar, Manikandan Street, Soorathamman Koil, Kannan Avunue, Anna Street, Kattapomman Street, Vijayalakhmi Street, Nedukundram SV, GKM College, Perumal Puram, Alapakkam, Sathyamoorthy Road, Thiruvallur Street, Srinivasa Raghavan Street, Sakthi Nagar, Vishnu Nagar, Amudham Nagar, Kasthuribai Street, Thirupoorkumara Street, Valmiki Street, Perumal Sannadhi Street, Kalaimagal Street, New Perungalthur, Srinivasa Colony, PP Amman Koil, MGR Road, Krishna Road, Nehru Nedusalai, Kalanjar Nedusalai, Kamaraj Salai, Alapakkam Road and Jai Water Puthur street.