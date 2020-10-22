Chennai experiences heavy rains, many roads waterlogged

In areas like Vepery, two-wheelers were submerged as roads were completely waterlogged

news Weather

Parts of Chennai saw immense waterlogging on Thursday as heavy rains began to lash the city after 4 pm. Videos posted by residents and journalists showed roads completely submerged under water, with just parts of two-wheelers visible above the water logging. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) had already predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

This includes Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and other areas. According to their latest bulletin, a well marked low pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The water logging across the city however took residents by surprise, as just an hour of rain, left commuters stranded in some areas. In Vepery's EVR Periyar road junction, a video shot by a journalist showed bikes submerged in water as residents stood to the sides, unable to commute on the road.

In Egmore too, just a few hours of rain had led to water-logging.

Guindy, Ekkaduthangal, Alandur, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam and several other areas in Chennai also witnessed heavy rains on Thursday evening.

IMD has further predicted similar rains for the next four days. Light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely to occur over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Vellore districts, coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry.