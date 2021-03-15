Chennai-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur, passenger dies

The passenger who complained of health problems onboard was rushed to a hospital in Nagpur but he had passed away by then.

news Aviation

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport, after a 65-year-old passenger complained of health issues, although he died by the time he was taken to a hospital, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday, they said.

The man, Chhotusingh Naryansingh Yadav (65), a resident of Gaya in Bihar, had boarded the flight at Chennai on Saturday morning. However, mid-flight, he complained to the plane staff that he was experiencing health problems, an official of Sonegaon police station in Nagpur said.

Therefore, the flight made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. He was rushed to the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

Earlier this month, an IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow had made a medical emergency landing in Karachi in Pakistan. According to the airline, flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi on March 2 due to a medical emergency.

"Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the airline said in a statement. The landing took place at around 5.30 am as an elderly passenger developed medical complications. The patient was declared dead in Karachi by the airport medical team.

Subsequently, the aircraft took-off at 7.30 a.m. from Karachi airport.

The standard operating procedure was carried out under prevalent international civil aviation laws.

Under these codes, civil aviation flights ferrying civilians under duress are allowed to land at airports that are not in their original schedule.