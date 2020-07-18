Chennai Customs officials seize narcotics worth Rs 6 lakh smuggled from Netherlands

The Customs officials have detained two persons for interrogation.

news Crime

The Customs seized narcotic substances and LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps worth Rs 6 lakh shipped from Netherlands on Friday. The seized narcotic substances include 131 Coca-Cola, DHL ecstasy pills, 14 gms MDMA crystals and 25 LSD stamps. Two persons have been detained for interrogation.

The two parcels from the Netherlands arrived at the foreign post office in Chennai. While the officials were scanning the parcels, the first parcel had DVD covers following which they grew suspicious. On checking the DVD cover, the officials found a plastic pouch with three zip lock covers. The pouch contained 25 LSD stamps, six grams of white crystal MDMA and 31 pink-coloured MDMA pills.

The Coca-Cola pills had 200 mg of MDMA and the LSD stamps contained 33 micrograms of LSD.

Following this, the officials checked the second package which contained 100 pink pills and eight grams of white crystals.

According to reports, the customs on Friday seized what is so far the strongest pills till date. The Customs seized the narcotic substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and detained two persons for interrogation.

Ecstasy or MDMA, is a drug known to alter mood and perception. The drug provides feelings of heightened energy and pleasure. LSD, is also a mood changing chemical available in stamp form. This is the first time Customs have seized the LSD stamp, as per reports.

Similarly, last month, the customs seized MDMA drugs valued at Rs 3 lakh from the foreign post office. The post from Germany addressed to a 25-year-old man in Erode contained 100 MDMA positive pills, a narcotics substance. The man was traced and arrested in Bengaluru. The man was identified as Kavi Kumar of Erode, who ordered the drugs from Germany.