Chennai COVID-19: Royapuram has highest recoveries in the city

As on Monday, the most number of active cases is in the 30-39 age group, which accounts for 18.23% of COVID-19 patients.

Chennai saw 1,190 COVID-19 new cases on Monday taking the total tally to 78,573. Out of this, 16,601 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease across Chennai.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 8,601 persons were tested for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, a decrease of 1,447 tests compared to the previous day.

The active COVID-19 cases are spread across the 15 zones under GCC. As per its data, Kodambakkam (Zone 10) continues to see the most number of active cases with 2,530 patients under treatment.

This is followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) at 1,610 active cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) at 1,562 active cases. However, per the data on Monday, there has been a significant drop in the number of active cases. On Sunday, Anna Nagar had 1,849 COVID-19 patients, while Teynampet had 1,651 active cases.

While three more zones â€” Royapuram (1,243), Tondiarpet (1,148) and Adyar (1,146) â€” have over 1,000 cases, other zones have recorded less than 1,000 cases each.

Among the 60,694 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Chennai, 8,302 are from Royapuram, which was once a hotspot. Other zones that have recorded the most number of recoveries include Anna Nagar (7,012), Teynampet (6,991), Tondiarpet (6,955) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (5,046).

While the city has reported 1,277 deaths so far, Teynampet reported 192 deaths, the highest across the 15 zones. Other zones that have reported more than 100 deaths are Tondiarpet (180), Royapuram (171), Kodambakkam (134) and Anna Nagar (118).

Chennaiâ€™s overall growth rate of new COVID-19 cases, which is a seven-day average, stood at 6.6%, which is a decline of 0.6% from GCCâ€™s zone-wise data for Sunday. Tondiarpet recorded the highest growth rate at 12.4%, followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at 12.3%.

Incidentally, as on Monday, the most number of active cases is in the 30-39 age bracket, which accounts for 18.23% of COVID-19 patients. This is closely followed by the 40-49 age group (18.16%), and then the 20-29 bracket (17.74%). Nearly 20% of COVID-19 patients currently under treatment are senior citizens above 60 years. While 57.61% are male patients, 42.39% are female patients.