Chennai Corporation mulls restricting visiting hours at beach

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started taking several measures to control the spread of coronavirus and is now mulling restricting visiting hours at the beach as well as converting colleges into coronavirus wards in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The Chennai Corporation is considering restricting the number of visiting hours at the beach by allowing only morning walks, said Corporation Commissioner Prakash on Saturday.

While addressing reporters after conducting inspections at homes in Palavakkam, Prakash said, “There are still 10 lakh people above the age of 45 years in Chennai who have not taken vaccines. So, if these people willingly come out to get the shots then we can finish the schedule within 10 days. Hence, we have introduced a new column to take a note of the people who have skipped the vaccine schedule.”

“If we identify 100 people in the vicinity, we will make arrangements in parks or private premises to carry out vaccination drives. We will create camps in industrial areas, banks or colleges to encourage the vaccine drive,” he said.

The Corporation has also started to reintroduce fever clinics in the city. He said, “We are reintroducing fever clinics near containment areas. We will initially start 50 clinics and increase the number of clinics. There are mini clinics and PHCs where people can avail the treatment.”

Later in the day, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, giving an update on the availability of hospital beds, said, “In government hospitals, we have allotted 4,992 beds for COVID-19 care and have occupancy of 2,260 beds. In private hospitals, 3,853 beds are allotted to COVID-19 care and 1,727 beds are occupied.”

“So overall in Chennai, 18,852 beds are ready and 5,567 are occupied. Many of the patients have opted for home quarantine,” he said. “All the patients are going to Omandurar Hospital or King’s Institute but the volunteers in the vicinity will be able to guide the patients,” he said.

On Saturday, the arrangements were also made to convert the hostel of Presidency College in Chennai into a coronavirus ward.

As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,989 new cases of COVID-19. Of the total, Chennai alone recorded 1,977 new positive cases.