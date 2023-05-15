Chennai-Bengaluru double decker express train derails, no injuries reported

A coach of a double-decker express train en route to Bengaluru from Chennai, derailed at Bisanattam station, located approximately 20 km from Bangarpet on Monday, May 15. The incident occurred around 11:30 am on May 15, disrupting the scheduled arrival time of 1:30 pm. No injuries or casualties were reported, South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.

The derailment specifically affected the second coach from the rear of the Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, which bears train number 22625. The incident took place shortly after the train departed from Bisanattam station. The affected coach was detached from the train before it proceeded towards Bengaluru.

Approximately 130 passengers were aboard the derailed coach. “Immediately, senior officers of Bengaluru Division have rushed to spot with Accident Relief Train (ART) for restoration,” read the statement.

Help desks were set up at KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, and Bangarpet stations. Passengers can reach out to the helpline number 139 for any additional support or information they may require.

The recent derailment incident on the Bengaluru-Salem section has had a cascading effect on the schedules of several trains. Following the incident, SWR has revised the schedule of the following trains:

Train No. 06529 KSR Bengaluru - Kuppam MEMU special will be partially cancelled between Kuppam and Bangarpet. It will be short-terminated at Kuppam. On the other hand, Train No. 06530 Kuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will now originate from Bangarpet.

Train No. 12245 Howrah – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Duronto Express, which began its journey from Howrah on May 14, has been diverted. It will now follow the Tirupattur - Magnesite Jn - Omalur - Hosur - Jolarpettai - Kuppam - Bangarapet - Krishnarajapuram route.

Train No. 06552 Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru Daily MEMU Special, originally scheduled to depart at 2 pm on May 15, will be rescheduled. Its new departure time is set for 4:15 pm.

Train No. 22626 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Double Decker Superfast Express, which was initially planned to depart at 2:30 pm on May 15, will also be rescheduled. The new departure time is now set for 4:30 pm.

Train No. 06255 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Daily MEMU Special, originally scheduled to depart at 7 pm on May 15, will experience a rescheduling as well. It will now depart at 9 pm.

Train No. 12640 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Brindavan Daily Superfast Express, initially planned to depart at 3:10 pm on May 15, will be rescheduled. The new departure time is set for 7:10 pm.

Train No. 17235 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Nagercoil Daily Express, originally scheduled to depart at 5:15 pm on May 15, will be rescheduled. It will now depart at 6:30 pm.

Train No. 08544 Bengaluru Cantonment – Visakhapatnam Weekly Express Special, which was supposed to commence its journey on May 15, from Bengaluru Cantonment will now start from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru. Additionally, the train's departure time will be rescheduled to 7:30 pm.