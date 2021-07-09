Chennai-based PKC Management Consulting to launch automated intelligence software Fhero

Fhero (financial hero) gathers the company’s data through images and converts them into finely detailed books of accounts.

Chennai-based PKC Management Consulting has now implemented a product called Fhero (financial hero), an automated intelligence software that offers many possibilities for Indian businesses. Fhero is a platform that gathers the company’s data through images, and then converts the images into finely detailed books of accounts.

It was created by Shweta Kochar, whose family business was PKC Management Consulting. Formerly with McKinsey & Company, Shweta wanted to bring tech into every aspect of the firm’s work and benefit clients as well

Fhero, PKC Management said, also eases processes for businesses with in-house accountants, working with their existing systems to run all verifications and audits.

“Entrepreneurs are usually passionate about the specific area they are in and knowledgeable about their industry, but the only thing that can ensure growth is having finances in place. This includes everything from funding to accounting to analyzing where they are making money or otherwise, and more. I have found that small business owners are afraid to get professionals onboard due to budget restrictions. This is why we innovated Fhero. It is an extremely affordable product that literally any business will be able to invest in,” Kochar said

The process to patent Fhero is currently underway, with pilots being conducted over the last six months, and is expected to be launched soon.