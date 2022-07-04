Chennai-based fintech firm AssetPlus introduces two new financial products

The company delivers solutions to both investment distributors and their clients, which combine a secure digitalised platform with human monitoring.

Chennai-based fintech company AssetPlus delivers solutions to both investment distributors and their clients, which combine a secure digitalised platform with human monitoring. Aimed at bringing greater ease to the personal finance sector, the company’s latest product is AssetPlus Corporate Fixed Deposit, an all-in-one platform available for anyone who wants to become a Fixed Deposit advisor. “Made in partnership with Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance, this low-risk, good return financial product can be a great start to a career in financial advisory. By partnering with AssetPlus, investment managers are guaranteed of good commissions in the industry,” the company said in a statement.

As an all-in-one platform, AssetPlus also offers NPS to investment managers to expand their product offerings to clients. “This platform also provides increased advantages to distributors such as: a single platform that handles Mutual Funds, National Pension Scheme, Corporate FDs investments for clients with an excellent commission structure,” the statement added.

AssetPlus aims to bring about a paradigm shift in this market with its innovation. The company’s vision is twofold — to educate the population, particularly those in rural areas, about the variety of products available for wealth expansion, and to become a hub of all things investment. Starting with mutual funds, the company has introduced NPS and corporate FDs in the last three months. AssetPlus dashboard will include Term/Health/Vehicle Insurance, SGBs, and Capital gain bonds in the next few months.

The company claims that the mobile app is trusted by over 2,50,000 users, and is used by distributors to process over Rs 1200 crore worth of investments.

“AssetPlus is India’s fastest growing mutual fund platform for distributors, trusted by over 1500 advisors across the country and equally suitable for both budding and seasoned consultants. We offer a cost-free lifetime registration and access to a large range of financial products and exclusive, unbiased industry research material through an in-house team. We also have tie-ups with over 40 asset management companies across India,” said Vishranth Suresh, Co-Founder, AssetPlus.