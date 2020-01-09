Chennai-based Autointelli wins Aditya Birla Bizlabs’ Award 2019 for IT infra automation

The company has won the award for its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based IT infrastructure automation solutions.

Atom Award

Chennai-based Autointelli Systems, a fast growing IT infrastructure automation company, has won the coveted Aditya Birla Bizlabs Award for 2019 for its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based IT infrastructure automation solutions. The company claims it is capable of converting any manual process to automation, which includes day-to-day process of any organisation. The company is also specialised in IoT process automations.

The company was adjudged winner in the contest that attracted participation of over 2000 tech startups from across the world in various categories. As a winner of the award, Autointelli will get funding and business for its solutions from Aditya Birla group companies. Bizlabs is the initiative of the Aditya Birla group to identify innovative startups and offer them business support.

Autointelli’s IT infrastructure automation solution - known as Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) - helps companies ensure business continuity by making their IT infrastructure reliable. The company has ongoing partnerships with global organisations including the Top 4 consulting firms as well as global tech giants. However, any business that has more than 25 servers can use Autointelli’s tool – irrespective of their domain.

Talking about the Award, E. Pradeep Kumar, CEO, Autointelli, said, “The BizLabs award is a great recognition for our innovative approach to AIOps, a niche IT services segment, currently dominated by big organisations. The fact that we have won the award competing with hundreds of startups across the world serves as a proof that our AIOps platform is a global product. Our passion for automating IT operations, and our in-depth understanding of the scope of AI and machine learning in this field, has helped us get the attention of the global and Indian multinational organisations. We are geared up to take our solutions to businesses across categories, sizes, and market regions and emerge as an undisputed leader in AIOps in the world.”

Pradeep observed that as digital transformation, and the adoption of Cloud and distributed networks increase, the complexity of managing enterprise IT infrastructure – such as installing operating systems, configuring servers, and running software, is bound to multiply. Hence, a manual approach to IT infrastructure management will make it difficult to cope with the growing complexity.