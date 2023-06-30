Chennai Apollo Cancer Centre introduces Robotic Radio Surgery System

Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai has introduced the CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System, offering revolutionary treatment modality of cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. The CyberKnife® S7™ FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System was unveiled at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai by Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, in the presence of Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Harshad Reddy, Director, Operations, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and the Clinical team.

The CyberKnife S7 FIM System is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body including brain, lung, spine, prostate, and abdominal cancers, and may be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors. Often, even patients previously treated with radiation, who have metastatic lesions or with recurrent cancers can receive CyberKnife treatment.

Dr Mahadev Potharaju, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, elaborated, “CyberKnife S7 FIM treatments are typically performed in 1 to 5 sessions. The treatment duration typically ranges from 30 to 90 minutes, during which 100 to 200 radiation beams are administered from various angles. Each beam lasts for approximately 10 to 15 seconds. Treatment sessions are non- invasive outpatient procedures, and no anaesthesia or incisions are required, enabling most patients to continue with daily activities over the course of treatment.”

Dr Shankar Vangipuram, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, stated, “The CyberKnife S7 FIM System redefines the future of radiation therapy, combining speed, precision and Synchrony AI-driven, real-time target tracking with dynamic delivery to deliver precise hypo fractionated SRS/SBRT treatments for a wider range of indications which include benign brain tumors, brain metastases, select medically refractory functional indications: trigeminal neuralgias, cluster headaches, tremors, lesional epilepsy and select extra cranial inoperable (due to medical or technical reasons) cancers of lung, pancreas, liver, prostate, recurrent Head and neck cancers.”

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, quoted, “With the support of the state-of-the-art CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System, we at Apollo Cancer Centres are taking a significant leap forward in a mission to provide even more precise, personalized, and effective cancer treatments for our cherished patients, who honour us with their trust. Over the past thirty years, we have been at the forefront of a remarkable evolution in our approach to combating cancer, consistently revolutionizing our care practices. The introduction of this pioneering technology, the first of its kind in South Asia, fills us with optimism as we envision the positive impact it will have on the lives of countless patients in India and beyond. Our unwavering dedication to delivering the highest standard of cancer care remains unyielding, and we will persist in pushing the boundaries in the battle against cancer.”

Talking about this momentous occasion, Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Hon'ble Minister for Finance, Planning, Human Resources Management, Pensions and Pensionary benefits, Statistics and Archaeology, Tamil Nadu said, “It's gratifying to witness the healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu reaching new heights through technological advancements. I commend Apollo Cancer Centre for their endeavour and dedication in providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment to patients worldwide. This marks a transformative moment for Cancer care & technology, and I take pride in the fact that Apollo Cancer Centre has set a new standard for healthcare in Tamil Nadu by being the first in South Asia to introduce this ground-breaking technology.”

The CyberKnife System is the only radiation delivery system which features a radiation delivery device, called a linear accelerator, directly mounted on a robot to deliver the high-energy X-rays or photons used in radiation therapy. It uses real-time image guidance and a robot to deliver dose from thousands of beam angles, setting a new standard for delivery precision anywhere in the body.