Chef Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at poor quality of meal during Air India flight

The celebrity chef’s tweet received a lot of traction as several people were agreeing to him while others said that this is how food is on flights.

news Controversy

Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday, February 27, hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. He shared pictures of his meal and said that the food was cold, the sandwich did not have enough filling and the dessert was like “sugar syrup.” His tweet said, “ Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze.(sic)” In another tweet, he questioned if this is what Indians should eat for breakfast.

The celebrity chef’s tweet received a lot of traction as several people were agreeing to him while others said that this is how food is on flights. An actor named Devoleena Bhattacharjee replied to Sanjeev Khanna’s tweet saying, “What are you doing guys? Not to forget you are representing India. Enough damage has happened lately. Wake up.” Another person named Shivani Arora replied to Sanjeev’s tweet saying, “The food in Air India is bad...bad is an understatement..it is awful..chennai-mumbai-jaipur.Both legs the food was terrible.. cold and insipid..please wake up Air India (sic).”

However, not everyone agreed with the chef’s criticism of his meal. One Twitter user by the name Neha Singh replied, “The day is not far when the Airlines will have to carry gas, stove, microwave to serve the passenger’s taste and their foolishness.” Another Twitter user named Shikhar claimed that Air India was getting “undue criticism” because his meals were good when he flew in Air India. His tweet said, “I disagree. I flew Air India Express yesterday from DEL-DXB. Meal was amazing (prebooked veg lunch). Even got a complimentary snack box even after having a paid meal and atleast 4 bottles of water. Air India is getting undue criticism.”

(With IANS inputs)