Chartered plane makes emergency landing in Andhra village due to fuel leakage issues

A Jindal Steel executive, along with a pilot, had been flying from Mysuru to the Jindal plant in Bellary when they had to land near Anantapur.

Locals of Brahmasamudram mandal in Andhra Pradesh were in for a surprise on Monday morning when a private aircraft landed in the middle of rural farmlands along the Andhra-Karnataka border. Around 9.30 am on Monday, a chartered plane carrying two people landed in the fields near Eradikera village of Brahmasamudram mandal. According to Brahmasamudram Sub-Inspector (SI) Nagendra Prasad, the pilot made an emergency landing due to a fuel leakage issue.

No casualties were caused by the incident, and there was no loss to property or life, the SI said. The two men travelling on the light aircraft included a pilot, and an executive of Jindal Steel who was travelling from Mysuru to the Jindal plant in Bellary.

The aircraft is a Cirrus SR22 four-seater plane, Nagendra Prasad said. The model includes a parachute recovery system called the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), according to the Cirrus Aircraft website.

A local channel reported that the incident initially led to confusion, as the pilot and executive who were on the aircraft were unable to communicate with locals. However, the local police and revenue officials reportedly reached the location soon after the landing.

The JSW Steel plant has been involved in controversy over its land deal with the Karnataka government, where more than 3,600 acres of land was obtained by Jindal Steel at throwaway prices.

In October last year, an aircraft belonging to the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy crashed into farmland in Telangana. Two trainee pilots, who were students of the academy, were killed in the accident. The crash occurred near the Sultanpur village of Vikarabad district. The plane was found to be a Cessna aircraft which had taken off from the Begumpet airport.

In November 2018, another student of the same academy also made an emergency landing due to glitches.