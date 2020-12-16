Chargesheet filed against Binoy Kodiyeri in alleged sexual assault case

Binoy is the elder son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, former Kerala state secretary of CPI(M).

news Crime

The Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet against former CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnanâ€™s elder son Binoy Kodiyeri in a case of alleged sexual assault on a woman for several years under the pretext of marriage. The 678-page chargesheet was filed in the Andheri Metropolitan court in Mumbai.

According to the complaint, the woman, who hails from Bihar, entered into a relationship with him while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and till 2015, he used to send her money every month. They also allegedly have an eight-year-old child.

The Mumbai-based woman filed the complaint last year after coming to know that Binoy was already married.

Binoy got bail from the Dindoshi court in Mumbai last year, on the condition that he should undergo a DNA test and cooperate with the police investigation.

In July last year, he underwent the DNA test and the police on Tuesday informed the court that the result is yet to come.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Bengaluru drug case. It followed the arrest of Bineesh's friend Mohammed Anoop, to whom he had allegedly given funds, in the case.

In November, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is also a politburo member of the CPI(M), went on leave for medical treatment of cancer, and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijaraghavan took charge as state secretary of the party. It was seen as unusual, passing over the charge while the state secretary goes on leave. Last year, when Kodiyeri went away to the US, he had not been temporarily replaced by another. However, Kodiyeri had reportedly been willing to be replaced last year when allegations against Binoy had arisen.

Read: Days after son's arrest, Kodiyeri steps aside as Kerala CPI(M) chief citing ill health

The opposition Congress and the BJP have used the case of Balakrishnan's sons to attack the ruling LDF.

(With IANS input)