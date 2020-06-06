Chargesheet filed against gangster Ravi Pujari in two cases in Bengaluru



Charge sheets have been filed against gangster Ravi Pujari who is now in the custody of Bengaluru police after being extradited from Senegal, police said on Friday.

The gangster has several decades-old cases against him, most of which are murder and extortion, which he left the country to escape. Now, the law is catching up with him.

The charge sheet pertains to two cases -- Shabnam Developers shootout case at Tilak Nagar in Bengaluru and the Rs 5 crore extortion from a builder in Whitefield in the city, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told PTI.

According to the police, Pujari's henchmen had stormed into the office of Shabnam Developers at Tilaknagar in 2007, and shot dead the receptionist Shylaja and the office assistant Ravi.

In this connection, 11 people were arrested at that time.

The police said that Pujari had allegedly supplied the weapons to the assailants.

In the Whitefield case, a builder was threatened to pay extortion money. The call details and other evidence have been gathered against Pujari, a police officer said.

"Pujari is involved in many cases. We are filing charge sheets one by one. At present we have filed charge sheets in two cases," Patil said.

Pujari, who was on the run for almost 15 years, was arrested in South Africa and later deported to Senegal. He was then extradited to India and brought to Bengaluru on February 23 this year.

Deccan Herald noted that the Malpe-born gangster currently faces a whopping 97 cases in places across the state. However, he is in the custody of the Bengaluru police as he has 47 cases pending against him in the city. While the police have filed charge sheets in two cases, the rest of the cases will be charge-sheeted as well, when the police have sufficient evidence.

The police had recently interviewed city don Muthappa Rai at his residence just before he passed away in May, about his dealings with Ravi Pujari.

With inputs from IANS