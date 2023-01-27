From character artist to lead actor: Actor Suhas on his journey in Tollywood

In a conversation with The News Minute, actor Suhas spoke about script selection, the roles that he would like to play, and how Tollywood has received him.

Flix Interview

February 3, 2023, is going to be an extremely special day for actor Suhas. The day will mark his first theatrical release as a lead actor in the film Writer Padmabhushan, in which he plays the titular role. Suhas, whose career was earlier limited to short films and smaller roles, gained popularity through his National Award-winning film, Colour Photo. Colour Photo, which had an OTT release in 2020, was praised by critics as a brave film that took on caste, class, and colour prejudices.

Now, almost after two years, Suhas is going to see himself on the big screen with his latest movie which will be released under Geeta Arts. “When I thought I would see myself on screen with Colour Photo, COVID-19 pushed us for an OTT release. But we got good responses and satisfaction when the movie was recognised at the National Awards. Now, I am eagerly waiting for the release of Writer Padmabhushan to see myself on the screen as a lead actor for the first time, and I am unable to sleep,” says the actor.

Writer Padmabhushan is being marketed as a fun-family entertainer with Suhas, Tina Shilparaj, Rohini, and Ashish Vidyarti playing significant roles. Shanmukha Prashanth has worked both as a writer and director for the film, which is jointly bankrolled by Lahari Films and Chai Bisket films. Within a week of its release, the trailer showcasing the fun family drama and journey of an aspiring writer, has garnered close to 10 million views on YouTube.

Amidst all the excitement and anticipation, actor Suhas caught up with the News Minute and spoke about his script selection, the roles that he would like to play, and how Tollywood has received him. Born and brought up in a middle-class family in Vijayawada, Suhas entered the film industry without any background in the field and proved his mettle with his acting prowess. Be it a friend, villain, or hero, the actor dons all roles coming his way with ease, making him one of the most sought-after actors. Recently, the actor, who always had the boy next door image, impressed viewers as a villain in the recent crime thriller HIT2.

“Like any other actor, I wish to portray myself in all kinds of characters and I am doing the same by exploring different opportunities coming my way. HIT 2 was such a plus for me as many people said that they did not expect me in that role and they were scared of the character. I am thankful for Sailesh Kolanu, the director of the film, who gave me this opportunity,” says Suhas.

While it is drama that is Suhas’s most favorite genre, he says he is open to all kinds of scripts, as long as they excite him. “I usually don't restrict myself to anything while listening to a script, I do not have any particular set of preferences as well. But, when I am hearing the narration, the story should excite me and I think of how I can put effort to better my role and add value to the story.”

He further adds that he has been lucky so far to have scripts like Colour Photo and Writer Padmubhushan come his way, which he instantly took up. From doing short films and character roles to being a lead actor in movies, Suhas says it feels magical to be where he is right now.

“Before coming to the film industry, I was very skeptical about whether I would be given opportunities since I do not have any film background. I thought people would have a lot of reservations about me. But now, seeing how they recognize my work, my perspective has changed. From big directors to big actors, everyone is very encouraging,” adds Suhas.

In his upcoming movie, Suhas would be seen sharing screen space with senior actors like Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi. Commenting on this, Suhas says, “Initially, we were doubtful if such big actors would be on board our film, but as soon as they heard the script, they said okay. Both of them play the role of my parents, which are very key to the movie. I have learned a lot working with them and it is going to be among the most memorable experiences for me.”

Suhas also says that the movie has both entertainment and emotions mingled very well. “The audience is going to be thoroughly entertained and will leave the theatre with a heavy heart and will surely appreciate the film,” he says.

Watch the trailer of Writer Padmabhushan here: