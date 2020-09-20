Chaos, sloganeering in Rajya Sabha as two farm Bills passed without amendments

Opposition members, led by the TMC, rushed into the well of the house and climbed on to the chairman's podium to protest against the Bills.

news Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed uproar and chaos as some opposition members, led by the TMC climbed on to the chairman's podium as the government pushed for the passage of two contentious farm bills. Around 2 pm, the Rajya Sabha passed both the Agriculture Bills of 2020 — the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, which have triggered protests by farmers at several places, amid uproar by opposition members.

Opposition members, including those from the TMC, Congress and Left, shouted slogans and created a ruckus after Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not consider their demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the two bills to a select committee. Several Opposition MPs entered the well of the House, against the agriculture Bills, and the Bills were passed amid continuous sloganeering against the contentious Bills. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned briefly.

After the Bill was passed, TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted a video accusing the government of "breaking every rule of the Parliament."

"It was a historic day, in the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV," Derek O'Brien said. Earlier, some proceedings of the Parliament were muted for about five minutes as the discussion was underway.

They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence. But first watch this pic.twitter.com/y4Nh9Vu9DA — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 20, 2020

Earlier, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that reply to the debate on the two bills be postponed for tomorrow as the scheduled time for sitting on Sunday was over.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha earlier in the day. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. The second bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

Earlier, there was uproar in the House after V Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP), while speaking in support of the bill, accused the Congress of "hypocrisy" as the bill contained the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto. As Reddy accused the Congress of promoting "middlemen" and some other remarks, Congress members created uproar.

Anand Sharma (Congress) said the member's conduct has not been as per the traditions of the House and he should retract his statement and apologise.

L Hanumanthaiah, who was in the chair at the time, said he would look into the records and expunge any objectionable remarks made. "If there is anything objectionable it will be taken off the records," he said.

The din continued for sometime in the House with YSRCP and Congress members engaged in heated arguments. Reddy said the bill was in favour of the farmers as it promoted contract farming that would ensure sale of his produce and free him from the clutches of middlemen. He asked why tobacco is not included under the purview of the bill and demanded so. He also accused the Congress of being hypocritical as it had promised the same in its manifesto.

"What is this hypocrisy. Why they are opposing these bills. They are nothing but.....," he said that led to uproar.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha.

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) said the BJP should ensure that it doesn't do anything that the future generations should hold them guilty of. He said it was difficult to believe that these bills are being put forth by the son of a farmer. Yadav alleged that there seems to be some compulsion that the ruling party does not want to discuss or debate on any of the bills, as it was rushing through these bills without discussion.

"You did not consult anyone before bringing these ordinances during the pandemic. You should have at least consulted the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh," he said.

TKS Elangovan (DMK) said the two Bills are an insult to farmers and were not necessary. "This government has no right to bring these bills, as agriculture is a state subject. This bill also repeal the ordinance and the promise of this government to implement M S Swaminathan Committee's recommendations," he said. "This Bill is not for the sale of farmer's products, this bill will sell the farmers and make them slaves of big businessmen. This bill will affect farmers, kill them and make them commodities," he alleged.

K Keshava Rao (TRS), while opposing the bill, said the Agriculture Minister claimed that this is a Bill for new-age agriculture, but was against it. Alleging that this bill seeks to change the very character of the country, he said, "you have made an agricultural country into a corporate country". He said farmers will not have a level playing field as the bills seek to put the poor farmers against the traders.

"This government has set out to kill the golden goose," he said, accusing the government of not discussing the issue with states and people. He also alleged that these Bills are an assault on state rights and the Constitution.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh (JDU), while supporting the bills, said it is for the first time that a farmers' policy has come after a long time. He said in 1991 when the country saw liberalisation, it missed bringing agriculture reforms.

He cited the example of Bihar where the Nitish Kumar government has abolished the APMC Act in 2006 and yet farmers are getting good price for their produce through MSP and farmers are producing more.

He said farmers will get different options after the bills are passed. "I urge the Agriculture minister, both these bills are good tasks and agriculture will benefit from it. Please also do research to help increase the farmers' income," he said.

With PTI inputs