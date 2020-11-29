Change in train timings: Kerala, Mangala expresses will have revised timing from Monday

As per the revised timetable six trains will have changed timings.

news Train Timing

Six long running trains including the Kerala Express, Mangala Express and Lokmanyatilak Express will have a revised timing from Monday, November 30. These trains had begun operations post the Unlock 4 after the special trains were allowed to resume services. Hereâ€™s the full list. Train No. 02617 Ernakulam Junction â€“ Hazrat Nizamuddin(Mangala) Daily Express Special.

Train No. 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin â€“ Ernakulam Junction (Mangala) Daily Express Special: It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.40 am instead of 9.15 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 7.30 am instead of 10.40 am on the third day.

Train No. 02625 Thiruvananthapuram Central â€“ New Delhi (Kerala) Daily Superfast Special: It will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12.20 pm instead of 11.15 am and reach New Delhi at 1.15 pm, instead of 1.45 pm on the third day.

Train No. 02626 New Delhi â€“ Thiruvananthapuram Central (Kerala) Daily Superfast Special: It will leave New Delhi at 8.10 pm. instead of 11.35 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.10 pm. instead of 1.15 pm, on the third day.

Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central â€“ Lokmanyatilak Terminus (Netravathi) Daily Express Special: It will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.15 am instead of 9.30 am and reach Lokmanya Tilak at 4.45 pm the next day instead of 4.40 pm.

Train No. 06345 Lokmanyatilak Terminus â€“ Thiruvananthpuram Central (Netravathi) Daily Express Special: It will leave Lokmanyatilak Terminus at 11.40 pm and arrive Thriuvananthapuram Central at 6.05 pm the next day instead of 6.25 pm.

Train number 02617 Ernakulam Jn. â€“ Hazrat Nizamuddin (Mangala) Daily Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.25 Pm . instead of 13.15 pm. and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at the same time on the third day.

Also Read: This 81-year-old Kerala man cast his first vote in 1957 â€“ and never got to vote again