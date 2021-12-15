Leena Nair, former Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever, was on Tuesday, December 14 named as the new global Chief Executive Officer of French fashion house Chanel. The 52-year-old said that she is “humbled and honoured” to be appointed the global CEO of Chanel, which is an iconic and admired company.
In a rare move for the tightly-controlled fashion house, picking the consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury groups sends a positive and inclusive message, setting the pace in an industry reeling under pressure to show a more inclusive approach. "I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world," Nair tweeted.
The Indian-born British national has been given the charge of ensuring Chanel's "long term success as a private company", it said in a statement, recognising Nair as a "visionary leader whose ability to champion a long-term, purpose-driven agenda is matched with a consistently strong record of business outcomes".
I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.— Leena Nair (@LeenaNairHR) December 14, 2021
Renowned for its women's pantsuits, tweeds, handbags and perfumes, Chanel was founded in 1910 by the legendary Gabrielle Chanel, fondly called "Coco" Chanel. What started out as a hat boutique in Paris became synonymous with French fashion.
From 2016 to date, Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, temporarily took on the CEO's job till a suitable candidate was found. The 73-year-old French billionaire will now take on the role of global Executive Chairman.
Nair's 30-year-long career at Unilever comes to an end with her as the chief of human resources and a member of the company's executive committee. Unilever's CEO, Alan Jope, thanked her for her "outstanding contribution", adding that she "has been a pioneer through her career... a driving force on our (Unilever's) equity, diversity and inclusion agenda... she has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation."
Nair will now be based out of London and will join the luxury house at the end of January.