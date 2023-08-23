Support us

“Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing!... We’re glad to be your partner on this mission,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said.

Chandrayaan-3 success Wishes pour in for ISRO and India
news Chandrayaan-3 Wednesday, August 23, 2023 - 19:51
Written by  TNM Staff

The Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module touched down near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday, August 23, recording a massive success for India. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) feat has made India the first country in the world to soft-land near the lunar south pole. Wishes have been pouring in for ISRO from eminent personalities including NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson who in a statement said, “Congratulations @isro on your successful  Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!”

India’s President Droupadi Murmu in a statement said, “Scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and have made India proud. Chandrayaan-3 landing a momentous occasion, an event that happens once in lifetime.”

Noting that the success of ISRO’s mission makes India only the fourth after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China to land a spacecraft on the moon, Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi said, “India's space program, which started in 1962, today set a new height in the form of Chandrayaan 3.The whole nation is feeling proud today on this glorious journey of the Indian Space Programme. It is a moment of happiness for all the countrymen. Congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists and countrymen.”

The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, MK Stalin and Pinayari Vijayan have also congratulated ISRO and the country for this giant leap in space exploration. Union minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah and Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Smriti Irani and P Chidambaram respectively, also congratulated ISRO.

Meanwhile, referring to the previously failed efforts of Chandrayaan 2, Sachin Tendulkar in a statement said, “Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life.” He further congratulated K Sivan, the former director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, S Somanath, the chief of ISRO and their teams who had worked on Chandrayaan 3. 

