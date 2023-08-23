Chandrayaan-3 success: Wishes pour in for ISRO and India

“Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing!... We’re glad to be your partner on this mission,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said.

The Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module touched down near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday, August 23, recording a massive success for India. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) feat has made India the first country in the world to soft-land near the lunar south pole. Wishes have been pouring in for ISRO from eminent personalities including NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson who in a statement said, “Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!”

Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023

India’s President Droupadi Murmu in a statement said, “Scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and have made India proud. Chandrayaan-3 landing a momentous occasion, an event that happens once in lifetime.”

Noting that the success of ISRO’s mission makes India only the fourth after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China to land a spacecraft on the moon, Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi said, “India's space program, which started in 1962, today set a new height in the form of Chandrayaan 3.The whole nation is feeling proud today on this glorious journey of the Indian Space Programme. It is a moment of happiness for all the countrymen. Congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists and countrymen.”

1962 में शुरू हुए भारत के अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रम ने आज चंद्रयान 3 के रूप में एक नई ऊंचाई तय की।



पूरा देश आज भारतीय अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रम की इस गौरवशाली यात्रा पर गर्व महसूस कर रहा है।



सभी देशवासियों के लिए खुशी का क्षण है । सभी वैज्ञानिकों व देशवासियों को बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



जय… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2023

The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, MK Stalin and Pinayari Vijayan have also congratulated ISRO and the country for this giant leap in space exploration. Union minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah and Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Smriti Irani and P Chidambaram respectively, also congratulated ISRO.

#India is on the #moon!



Congratulations to @isro on the successful landing of #Chandrayaan-3! A monumental achievement that places India as the fourth country to conquer the lunar surface.

Kudos to the entire team for their tireless efforts and innovation. A giant leap for… pic.twitter.com/1H3PkIPgsC — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 23, 2023

Historic feat for India's space research as #Chandrayaan3 touched the lunar surface. Warmest congratulations to @isro and all those who relentlessly worked to make this a success. Every Indian stands with pride as our nation becomes the fourth to successfully land on the Moon. pic.twitter.com/1U6e8bpGM0 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 23, 2023

Over the Moon



A glorious day for every Indian as @isro scripts history!

India becomes the first country that can probe the Moon's south pole.



Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service pic.twitter.com/jG1xCQF3Cz — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 23, 2023

India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission.



The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects.



Unlocking a gateway to space… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2023

All the people of India are proud of the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and warmly congratulate our scientists, engineers and technicians who worked on the mission.



The saga of our space exploration started with Aryabhatta and ISRO has now written a golden chapter with… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, referring to the previously failed efforts of Chandrayaan 2, Sachin Tendulkar in a statement said, “Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life.” He further congratulated K Sivan, the former director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, S Somanath, the chief of ISRO and their teams who had worked on Chandrayaan 3.

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा

@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.



India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023

