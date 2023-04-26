Chandrababu Naidu praises Modi’s policies, hints at alliance with BJP soon

Praising the Prime Minister, Chandrababu Naidu further said, “Through networking, the Prime Minister has boosted India's profile and increased its recognition internationally”.

news Politics

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a matter of time, according to TDP leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu. In a recent TV debate, when the anchor asked Naidu about a possible alliance with the BJP, he replied saying, “It is a matter of time”. Adding that politics and development are two different things Chandrababu said that he fully endorses the policies of Prime Minister Naredra Modi and is ready to work for the country's development.

Praising the Prime Minister, Chandrababu Naidu further said, “Through networking, the Prime Minister has boosted India's profile and increased its recognition internationally. I fully concur with it and will help Telugu people realise the Prime Minister's vision. I didn't disagree with his policies; we had issues over the Special Category sentiment for Andhra Pradesh.”

After the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014, the TDP formed the government with the help of the BJP and Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena. The TDP accused the Congress of ‘erroneous bifurcation’ of Andhra Pradesh state. However, the friendship faded ahead of 2019 assembly elections as Pawan Kalyan accused Chandrababu and his son Lokesh of corruption. Most importantly the YSR Congress party leader YS Jagan who was in opposition then campaigned extensively for the special status for the state (funds for development in the state). Sensing the sentiments of the electorate, TDP withdrew its alliance with the BJP in March 2018 alleging that Andhra Pradesh was subjected to injustice under Modi’s rule. Amit Shah responded to the exit and stated that NDA has closed doors for Chandrababu Naidu forever.

Hinting at his regret in leaving the alliance, Naidu has said many times before that his party had disagreed with the NDA government only for the state's benefit but it turned out to be a loss for the party. In 2019, YS Jagan’s party won 22 Lok Sabha seats and 151 assembly seats reportedly grew close to BJP leaders and kept a close relationship with Prime Minister Modi.

Interestingly post the assembly elections in 2019, neither the TDP nor the YSRCP have insisted for the special status category for Andhra Pradesh as strongly as they did before.

Political analysts believe that BJP’s support is necessary for the TDP to defeat Jagan’s YSRCP in the state.