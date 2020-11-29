Chandrababu Naidu hails PM's visit to Bharat Biotech, says Genome Valley his brainchild

The PM visited Bharat Biotech on Saturday to take stock of the development of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, and interacted with the scientists.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bharat Biotech, terming it as a strong motivation for the company. He also recalled that Genome Valley in Hyderabad, where Bharat Biotech is situated, was his brainchild. Genome Valley is spread across the suburban localities of Turakapally, Shamirpet, Medchal, Uppal, Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Gachibowli and Keesara in Hyderabad.

"The Prime Minister's visit would serve as a strong motivation for Bharat Biotech to take its efforts forward in making the coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin," said Naidu as he recounted that the Genome Valley was founded back in 1999 to bolster biomedical research, training and manufacturing.

"My three-decades-old vision became a reality now. It is a dream come true that the vaccine for the epidemic is being developed at Genome Valley, for which I laid the foundation. As many as 150 international companies currently operate from here, generating opportunities for many young people," said Naidu.

"I thank the brave and brilliant minds at Bharat Biotech and all the organisations and companies that are stepping up to help us battle against this devastating epidemic. I wish them all success," he said.

The PM visited Hyderabad on Saturday as a part of his three-city tour to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, development. Bharat Biotech is developing this vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Covaxin is undergoing Phase III clinical trials.

During the visit, Modi interacted with scientists and senior management on the status of Covaxin.