Chain snatching suspect lynched near Bengaluru, four arrested

Two other accused are yet to be nabbed by the police.

Police have arrested four persons for lynching a suspected chain snatcher off Magadi Road in the Ramanagara district just outside Bengaluru limits. The incident occured on September 28. Times of India reported that the chain snatching suspect, 44-year-old Rajesh who is a resident of Kumbalgodu was attacked by the four men near Moriodeyarapalya village which falls within Tavarekere Police Station limits.

After highway patrol police took him to a hospital in Tavarekere, he succumbed to his injuries on the same day, S Girish, Superintendent of Police Ramanagara, said. “There are two others who are presently absconding who also took part in the lynching,” Girish told TNM.

Girish said that the remaining accused will also be nabbed in the coming days as there are videos recorded by bystander of Rajesh getting thrashed in public.

The four accused men along with others had chased Rajesh down after he was found speeding away on his bike. The accused suspected that he had snatched a chain from a woman named Sumalatha. He was caught by the locals at Chandrappa Circle and was beaten. They, however, did not recover the chain after assaulting him. He was then brought back to Moriodeyarapalya and was left lying on the road.

Police are trying to verify the details of what led to the assault. Girish confirmed that the chain is yet to be recovered.

Police said that they have been told that Rajesh used to frequent the village to meet a woman.

According to police, Rajesh has no criminal cases against him and was earning his living by doing odd jobs.

In a complaint to the police following the lynching, Sumalatha identified Rajesh as the one who snatched her gold chain.