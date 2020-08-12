Centre launches safety audit across country after gaps in ammonium nitrate storage

The Ministry of Finance has launched a five-day drive for complete disposal of unclaimed, uncleared, seized and confiscated goods in the possession of the Customs Department.

news India

All 37 containers of ammonium nitrate stored in the Sattva Container freight station in Chennai have been shifted to Hyderabad on Wednesday. The chemical which was in the storage unit for close to five years was sold in an e-auction by the Customs Department.

Reports about gaps in safety of storage and undue delay in the auction of ammonium nitrate across the country has, however, spurred the Centre into action. The Ministry of Finance has launched a five-day drive for complete disposal of unclaimed, uncleared, seized and confiscated goods in the possession of the Customs Department across the country. A safety audit has further been ordered to ensure correct storage of materials. This move comes after reports of large quantities of ammonium nitrate having been stored in Chennai and Visakhapatnam for long periods of time, without following due procedure.

In an instruction note addressed to senior officials, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (which falls under the Ministry of Finance) has pointed out that several instances have come to their notice regarding the pendency of goods including those which are hazardous and explosive in nature. The board reiterated that the expeditious disposal of such goods is required not only to safeguard revenue at the earliest but also to prevent loss of revenue due to any untoward incident such as theft or pilferage. Expeditious disposal of goods that are hazardous or explosive in nature, the board stated, is especially necessary to prevent any damage to life and property that may rise.

"Taking note of the importance of timely expeditious disposal of goods, the Board has decided to start a special drive from August 11 and ending on August 15 for complete disposal of unclaimed/uncleared/seized/ confiscated goods due for disposal by August 1 as per prescribed guidelines," stated the note. "Special care would be taken to also confirm that till their disposal all such goods as well as other goods that may become ripe for disposal later are kept safely and securely (including safe from fire) and do not present any danger to life or property," it instructed.

The Commissioner of Customs has further been told to undertake a safety audit in coordination with the Pollution Control Board and fire safety department to undertake all sufficient measures to ensure safe storage and handling of the hazardous and explosive materials in Customs storage units. A report on the clearance has to be submitted to the Board on August 24 and September 9.

While in Chennai, all 37 containers with ammonium nitrate have been moved to Hyderabad following the e-auction, in Visakhapatnam, meanwhile, 18,800 metric tonnes of the chemical is still being stored in a godown, violating fire safety norms and the ammonium nitrate rules of 2012.

The storage of ammonium nitrate was reported in the two cities following the Beirut blast in Lebanon last week. Over 2000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored in the Beirut port for years, had caused the massive explosion resulting in more than 200 fatalities.