Centre allows unrestricted movement across country, states can restrict if needed

State governments are allowed to impose restrictions if they wish and publicise it.

The guidelines for lockdown 5.0 have been announced by the Central government and in a relief for people across the country, unrestricted movement of people and goods has been allowed. The Centre has however allowed states to regulate movement if necessary.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its order stated that unrestricted movement of people and goods will be allowed both within states and across different states. "There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods,” reads the order issued by the MHA.

While it stated that no separate permissions or e-permits were required for travelling, it also allowed state governments to frame rules by assessing the situation in their respective states.

“No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, if a state/union territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed," reads the order.

In the past few weeks, most states had started specific portals and asked people to register if they wanted to travel. There has been much confusion and chaos with states imposing different restrictions.

The order further stated that the movement of special categories of persons including passenger trains, shramik trains, domestic and international air travel will continue to be regulated by standard operating procedures issued in advance.

“Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains, domestic air passenger travel, movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad, evacuation of foregin nationals, and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued,” reads the order.

The order further states that the movement of goods and cargo will not be stopped “for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighboring countries”.

While the lockdown was extended in containment zones in the country till June 30, phases for reopening of non-containment zones will begin starting June 8.