Chef Floyd Cardoz of Bombay Canteen fame dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Cardoz was known in India for being the culinary director of Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen.

Floyd Cardoz, the renowned New York City chef and the culinary director of Mumbai’s celebrated Bombay Canteen, died on Wednesday in the United States after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was 59.

A spokesperson for Hunger Inc. Hospitality, the company behind Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter," the spokesperson said.

Cardoz was admitted to Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey on March 18 after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Hunger Inc.

“As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” the company said.

Journalist and anchor Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted on Wednesday that Cardoz had succumbed to the disease in New Jersey.

Journalist and anchor Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted on Wednesday that Cardoz had succumbed to the disease in New Jersey.

Cardoz posted on Instagram last week that he was feeling feverish and had admitted himself to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Cardoz grew up in Bandra and attended culinary school in Mumbai. During the course of his career, which took him to the kitchens behind Manhattan’s elite fine dining scene, he was celebrated for bringing a new style of Indian cuisine to the city. He served as chef and partner at Tabla, a contemporary Indian restaurant, which garnered rave critical reviews and shuttered in 2010. He later went on to open the Bombay Bread Bar and Paowalla, both in Manhattan. He also won Top Chef Masters Season 3 in 2011.

He also brought his years of experience as the culinary director of The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai, a restaurant that’s been repeatedly named one of the best in the country. The restaurant posted on Instagram that he is being closely monitored in New York.

Cardoz and Bombay Canteen, as well as executive Thomas Zacharias, were recently featured on season 2 of the Netflix show Ugly Delicious in an episode that explored Indian cuisine.

Cardoz has been nominated for multiple James Beard awards and has written at least two cookbooks, Flavourwalla and One Spice Two Spice.