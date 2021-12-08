CDS Bipin Rawat en route to give lecture when his chopper crashed in Nilgiris

As of 2.30 pm on December 8, five have been confirmed dead, and two have suffered severe injuries.

news Death

The Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat was set to attend a cadet interaction programme at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington Cantonment, on Wednesday, December 8 when en route the Mi series helicopter that he and 13 others were travelling in crashed in Katteri Park in Nanjappanchathiram area around 12.20 pm. Residents of a village near Coonoor in The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu heard a loud noise and rushed to the site, which was about 100 metres away.

Visuals of the accident showed the wreckage in flames while charred pieces of the helicopter were scattered around the site. Many rushed to the accident site immediately and alerted fire and rescue authorities.

The accident occurred about 12.20 pm after the helicopter hit the ridge line and crashed into trees in the area. The site of the accident was on a Ghat road between Mettupalayam and Coonoor. Early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.

There were 14 people on board (nine passengers and five crew members), including Bipin Rawatâ€™s wife Madhulika. As of 2.30 pm, five have been confirmed dead, and two have suffered severe injuries. The condition of the remaining passengers is not yet known. The passengers with injuries were rushed to Military Hospital, Wellington.