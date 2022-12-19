CCTVs, cabs for drunk customers: Hyderabad police guidelines for New Year's Eve

Hotels and pubs organising events on New Year’s Eve will have to ensure that functioning CCTV cameras are installed at all the entry and exit points, as well as parking places, the Hyderabad police have said.

As pubs and hotels in Hyderabad gear up to organise New Year’s Eve parties, the Hyderabad Police have issued a set of guidelines to be followed by the management of all such establishments on the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Police have asked managements of three-star and above hotels, clubs and pubs to install adequate CCTV cameras and maintain sound levels below 45 decibels. They have also been instructed to not serve liquor beyond permitted hours and to not allow obscenity and nudity in any performances. Here’s the full list of guidelines issued by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand.

> Establishments organising events and parties will have to ensure that functioning CCTV cameras are installed at all the entry and exit points, as well as parking places

> Organisers must ensure “decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words”, and the police have said that no “obscenity and nudity” must be allowed in any of the performances

> No minors must be allowed entry at events organised for couples, as well as events in pubs and bars

> Liquor cannot be served beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department

> The managements of pubs and bars are responsible for making arrangements to provide drivers or cabs to customers leaving the place in a drunken state

> Organisers have been asked to explain to customers the concept of a ‘designated driver for a day,’ where one person who doesn’t drink much can safely drive their companions after the event

> Organisers have been warned to not allow anyone to use drugs or narcotics, and also to pay special attention to parking areas and other such places where drugs could be covertly sold

> No fireworks can be displayed

> Sound levels are to be maintained at 45 decibels or below

> Organisers must ensure that passes or tickets to the event must not be sold beyond the capacity of the venue, as it could lead to law and order problems

> Organisers will have to make special arrangements for parking and allow free flow of traffic without any obstruction

> Organisers will have to appoint enough security guards to take care of parking inside the venue, and also to regulate traffic in front of the entry and exit gates

> The organisers will have to provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security for their establishment itself

> No firearms can be allowed into the venue

> All the pubs and hotels holding events or parties till 1 am on January 1 will have to apply to the Commissioner for permission at least 10 days in advance

> Organisers must maintain orderliness inside the venue

Managements of hotels, clubs, pubs, bars and restaurants will have to put up an advisory informing customers about the permissible alcohol levels for driving (up to 30 mg/100 ml of blood), and the consequences of drunk driving and dangerous driving under The Motor Vehicles Act.