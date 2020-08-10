CCTV footage of woman chasing robbers in Chennai goes viral

A bike-borne trio snatched the bag of the woman with Rs 10,000 cash.

news Crime

The CCTV footage of a theft, showing a trio on a motorbike robbing a woman of gold chain and cash in Anakaputhur on Saturday, has gone viral.

In the video, the trio was seen robbing the woman as soon as she left the ATM near her home and fleeing despite her efforts to chase them down.

According to reports, the woman J Jayanthi was on her way back home after withdrawing Rs 10,000 from an ATM in Anakaputhur on Saturday.

A trio on a motorbike soon started following the woman and snatched the bag and escaped from the place. The woman tried to run behind the bike and stop them but her efforts failed.

Immediately, the woman filed a complaint with Sankar Nagar police station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and are also on a lookout for the accused.

In a similar incident, a trio attacked and robbed a man Venkataraman of Rs 20,000 while he was returning from his office in Padi.

The police have arrested two of the three accused in the case and have established a hunt for the third accused.

Last week, Venkataraman, an employee of a private firm, was returning home from his office when his two-wheeler stopped suddenly near Padi.

Venkataraman was pushing the bike, when a bike-borne trio threatened him with a knife, to give the money in his wallet, said a report.

As Venkataraman refused to give his belongings, they started attacking him. The trio then took his wallet with Rs 20,000 and fled the spot.

In the attack, Venkataraman sustained injuries and the passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Venkataraman gave a complaint to the police based on which a case has been registered. The police immediately established a look out for the accused and have arrested two of them.

The police are on the lookout for the third accused.