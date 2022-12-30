CBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheet: Board exams to begin on Feb 15

Releasing the date sheet, CBSE said that factors such as competitive entrance tests have been taken into account in deciding the dates.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, December 29, announced that class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 15. Releasing the date sheet, the board said a sufficient gap has been given between two subjects, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates. The examination will begin at 10.30 am. The timetable has been uploaded on the CBSE website, and can be accessed here.

“Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes. Competitive examinations, including JEE Main, have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class 12,” the CBSE circular announcing the timetable said. The class 10 exams will begin with subjects such as Painting, and the languages Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai, and end with the Mathematics Standard and Basic papers on March 21. The class 12 exams will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper and end with the Psychology exam on April 5.

The secondary school examinations for class 10 will be held on February 15, 16, 17, 20, 24, 27, and will continue on March 1, 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, and 21. The senior secondary school examination for class 12 will also begin on February 15, and continue on February 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, March 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 28, 29, 31, and April 1, 3, 4 and 5.