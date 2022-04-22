CBSE releases 2023 syllabus for classes 10 and 12, two-term exam system discontinued

CBSE had bifurcated the academic session and held two term-end exams in 2021-22 as a "one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the syllabi for the upcoming academic year of 2022-23, and it appears that it will revert to the single board exam pattern for classes 10 and 12. Last year, the syllabus was divided into two terms, and two term-end exams were held, because of the pandemic, to ensure the CBSE had at least one set of marks to come up with the final results. The curriculum for classes 9 to 12, which is now available on the CBSE website, indicates that the board will revert to the single board exam pattern.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams, and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a "one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the split-term system, the first-term board examination was held in December last year and the second-term examination is scheduled to start on April 26.

"The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic, where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternative assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted. The move was announced as a one-time measure," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had recently said, adding that the decision about whether it will be extended to the new academic session or not will be taken in the due course of time.

Bhardwaj said the feedback received from schools and other stakeholders about the split term was not very encouraging as they found conducting the board exams twice a year a "cumbersome" process. If the board exams are conducted in November, as is done in the split-term pattern, all the formalities have to be completed by July.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has sparked concerns of possible school closures yet again even as experts have warned against the long-term learning losses caused by a prolonged closure. Several schools in Delhi-NCR had recently started closing specific classes or wings where students or staff members have been found infected with COVID-19.

With PTI inputs