CBSE to divide academic session of 2021-22 into two terms with 50% syllabus

The syllabus for the board examination will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Union Ministry of Education has decided to divide the academic session for 2021-22 into two terms, with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. The syllabus for the board examination will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session and it will be notified by the end of July.

Due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic this year, CBSE had to cancel board examinations for Class 10 and 12. Results, it said, would be declared on the basis of 'credible, reliable, flexible and valid' alternative assessment policy. This had necessitated looking at alternative ways to conduct board examinations for the academic year 2021-22.

A release by the board said that it has held stakeholder consultations with public and private schools across the country before arriving at the decision to conduct the session in two terms. Various concerns as the availability of electronic gadgets and connectivity for the purpose of online classes were considered, the release said. A survey conducted by the CBSE also revealed that the rationalised syllabus followed last year was effective for schools in covering the syllabus and making it less stressful for the students.

The syllabus will be divided by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts. The board will conduct exams at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

The release also adds, "Efforts will be made to make internal assessment/practical/project work more credible and valid."

Guidelines for internal assessment for all subjects will be released along with the rationalised term-wise divided syllabus for the year 2021-22.

Schools will continue teaching in distance/virtual mode till authorities permit in-person mode of teaching in schools, the release adds.