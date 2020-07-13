CBSE Class 12 results: Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Chennai regions grab top 3 spots

The CBSE had decided to not release merit list this year due to exceptional circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for class 12 board exams on Monday, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.78%.

According to a release by the CBSE, in 2020, the exams were conducted between February 15 and March 30 across 4,984 centres in India. Around 11.93 lakh students from 13,109 schools appeared for the exams this year, of which around 10.59 lakh students passed all the subjects.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said. The board had also decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Region-wise pass percentage

Thiruvananthapuram region recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.67% followed by Bengaluru region with 97.05%. Chennai region of the CBSE came third with 96.17% of the students passing all the subjects.

Among the schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.7% of its students who had appeared for the exams clearing all the papers. Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 98.62% as pass percentage this year.

Results of Class XII have been sent to all the schools across the country on the IDs provided by @cbseindia29 to the schools. Students may ask their school administration. â€” Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

Around 1.58 lakh students who had appeared this year have scored 90% and above in all the subjects while 38,686 students who had taken the exams have scored over 95% in all the papers.

In 2019, 83.4% of the students who had appeared for the exams had passed all the papers. Thiruvananthapuram region had bagged the first spot in region-wise pass percentage in 2019 as well with 98.2%. Chennai region had secured the second spot last year with 92.93% followed by Delhi region with 91.87%.

(With PTI inputs)