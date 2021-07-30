CBSE Class 12 results declared: 99.37 percent students pass

The CBSE is still preparing results for over 65,000 students which will be announced on August 5.

news Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday July 30, announced the results of the CBSE Class 12 Board exams. While a total of 99.37 percent students have passed the exam, the result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5, the CBSE said.

This year too, girls have outperformed boys by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks. "Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have scored above 90 percent. As many as 6149 students have been placed in compartment," the official said. Being put in a compartment means that students will have to reappear for the examination whenever notified by CBSE.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

The board released the results on its official website at 2 pm on Friday. Students can download their results through their roll number and date of birth on http://cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has asked students to keep their roll numbers handy while checking their results, and students can access their roll numbers on this website: cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. The results can also be downloaded from the app DigiLocker.

This year, the Class 12 results are being decided based on Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 marks. Based on this policy, Class 12 marks (based on unit/ mid-term/ pre-board exams) will be given 40% weightage; Class 11 marks (based on theory component of final exam) 30% weightage; and Class 10 marks (based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects) will be given 30% weightage.

Students who are not happy with the assessment have the option to write Class 12 examinations, which will be conducted by the Board when conditions are conducive to holding the exams. The CBSE had submitted this to the Supreme Court while the apx court was hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12 Board exams in view of the pandemic.

The Union government had on June 1 announced the cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams for CBSE and ICSE students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Class 10 CBSE exam results may be announced next week.